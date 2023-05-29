Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police have reopened a portion of Pinebush Road in Cambridge after a collision investigation involving a motorcycle.

Police told CTV News the driver of motorcycle has been transported to hospital.

Just before 2 p.m., a motorcycle could be seen lying on its side, with a FedEx truck parked nearby.

In a tweet posted around 12:40 p.m., police said Pinebush Road has been closed in both directions between Balmoral Road and Fleming Drive.

The roadway was reopened around 3:30 p.m.

