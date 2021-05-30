Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on Glenmore Trail

A man in his 50s is in hospital following a motorcycle crash that occurred late Saturday night, officials say.

EMS tells CTV News they were called to the scene, on Glenmore Trail near Sarcee Trail S.W., at about 9:50 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a male patient who had suffered serious injuries as a result of a motorcycle crash.

The victim was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

There were no other vehicles at the scene and no other injuries reported.

Police have not released any details about the incident.