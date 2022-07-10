Motorcyclist taken to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Waterloo
A motorcycle driver has been injured following a crash with another vehicle in Waterloo Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the collision around 9:40 p.m. on July 9 in the area of Weber Street and Mackay Crescent.
Police say a motorcyclist was heading south on Weber when they collided with a car exiting a driveway.
The 28-year-old motorcycle driver from Wellington County was taken to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt, according to officials.
One resident who lives nearby tells CTV News he's seen crashes in the area a number of times and that 60 km/h is too fast a speed limit for how populated it is.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. Anyone who has dash-cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.
