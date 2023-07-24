Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Wyandotte Street crash

Windsor police say the driver of a sedan was charged after a crash that sent a motorcyclist to hospital on Wyandotte Street East.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte and Marentette Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday for a collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle was travelling west on Wyandotte when it collided with a sedan travelling north on Marentette.

The driver of the motorcycle was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan was charged with careless driving.

The incident caused the closure of Wyandotte between Louis Avenue and Parent Avenue. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area and to use alternate routes. The road was reopened around 3 a.m. on Monday.