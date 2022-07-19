OPP investigating armed robbery in Simcoe County
Nottawasaga provincial police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Simcoe County involving a motorcyclist.
Police say the incident happened on Sunday morning at a convenience store on Highway 9 in Adjala-Tosorontio.
They say a man armed with a gun wearing a black motocross helmet and dark sunglasses demanded money from the store clerk.
The employee handed over cash, and police say the suspect took off on a motorcycle heading west on Highway 9.
"Police believe the suspect is armed and has been involved in other incidents," Nottawasaga OPP stated in a release.
The suspect is an olive-skinned man with dark hair, roughly 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black puffer-style jacket, tan boots, and black pants. The helmet and gloves he was wearing have matching yellow or green accents.
He was riding a white and black Kawasaki Ninja, possibly a 300 model, with no plate.
The public is advised not to approach the suspect but to call the police immediately if he is spotted.
-
Canada’s passport ranked eighth most powerful in new reportCanada’s passport was ranked as the eighth most powerful worldwide in 2022, according to a new report.
-
RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collisionDrivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.
-
Simcoe County opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHUThe local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe County is headed in the wrong direction.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North BattlefordFinance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
-
Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial countsTwo Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.
-
Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department saysSaskatoon Fire Department is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: policeTwo people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Fourth doctor to leave Charlottetown, P.E.I. in one monthAnother family doctor has hung up their stethoscope on Prince Edward Island. Doctor shortages continue to plague the region, and it may get worse before it gets better.
-
Calgary family claims Sunwing delays, poor communication made them miss Cuban vacationMembers of the Palma family thought they would be sipping margaritas on a beach in Veradero, Cuba this week, but allege they had trouble boarding their Sunwing flight due to delays and poor communication.