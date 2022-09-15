Motorcyclist who hit traffic officer, fled scene, wanted by Edmonton police

An Edmonton police officer needed to be hospitalized Wednesday evening after being hit by a motorcyclist.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement near northbound Terwillegar Drive and 37 Avenue when he was struck around 7:15 p.m., according to the Edmonton Police Service.

"The officer was attempting to direct the motorcycle to pull over when he was hit. The motorcycle then fled the scene northbound on Terwillegar Drive," EPS said in a news statement.

The officer's injuries were believed to be not life threatening.

Investigators are looking for tips about the driver of a red 2005 or 2006 Honda CBR 600RR with gold rims. Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are considering speed a factor in the crash.