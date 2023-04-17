Motorcyclists charged for unsafe bikes, improper licences, improper plates: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have charged a pair of motorcyclists they say should not have been on the road for several reasons.

According to a news release, officers pulled over the motorcyclists around 6 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Northhumberland Street and Greenfield Drive in North Dumfries when they noticed improper licence plates.

Police say neither driver had a proper licence to be driving a motorcycle, and that both bikes were unsafe to be driven on a highway.

A 34-year-old woman and 28-year-old man, both from North Dumfries, were charged were several offences, including: driving with an improper licence, using unauthorized plates, operating an unsafe vehicle, improper helmet, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Police also tweeted an image of two motorcycles strapped up to a hauling truck.