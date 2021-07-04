Motorcyclists spreading awareness, driving across Western Canada

Motorcyclists from the Muslim Riders Club of Vancouver and the Sikh Motorcycle Club of Canada drove in to Calgary Saturday.

The groups are riding through Alberta and B.C to raise money and awareness for Palestinians affected by the recent violence in Gaza.

“We wanted to engage multiple communities all around B.C. and Alberta, bring the community together for social Justice,” Hassaan Ghani, the B.C. lead with Islamic Relief.

The group has been on the road for the past four days, they’ve stopped in Kamloops and Edmonton on the way.

The group has had more than 100 riders joining them at various parts of the journey and hope to show what happens when people of different faiths learn more about each other.

“There’s still a lot more education needed for issues in Gaza and Palestine,” said Ghani. “We want to let the communities know that we are standing up for this and we want to support this.”

The group is hoping to raise $2,500 to support emergency relief in Gaza.

“It’s just amazing to see everyone come out to help each other,” said Ghani.

This is the first event the group is holing, but they are hoping to make is an annual one. They are also looking into a ride from Vancouver to L.A.