A Mississauga driver is facing stunt driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle March 8 on Highway 11 in Armour Township north of Parry Sound.

Police had a radar gun stationed on the roadway at 9:15 p.m. on the roadway, when they stopped a northbound vehicle travelling at 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The suspect, 26, was charged and released, with a court date of April 13 in Provincial Offences Court in Sundridge. The vehicle was impounded and the driver's licence was suspended for seven days.