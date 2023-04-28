iHeartRadio

Motorist caught going double speed limit charged with stunt driving


London police have charged a motorist with stunt driving after they were clocked going 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. (Source: London Police Service/Twitter)

A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked going double the speed limit.

London police say the driver was speeding in the north-west end of the city Thursday, driving 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police say the car was impounded for 14 days and the driver’s licence was suspended for 30.

Police are reminding motorists to slow down

