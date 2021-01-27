Police in Caledon, Ont., say a vehicle using emergency red and blue lighting roared by a patrolling cruiser on Highway 410.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and, after investigating, seized two emergency light bars.

A 20-year-old from Mississauga is now charged with use of unauthorized red and blue lights and having cannabis readily available.

The driver also allegedly failed to surrender a licence, vehicle permit or insurance card.

Police also say his licence plate was obstructed.

The accused is to appear in court at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.