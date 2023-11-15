Motorist charged in Highway 9 collision that seriously injured transport truck driver

Police have laid charges in connection with a multi-vehicle collision that happened in September on Highway 9 in Caledon.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a transport truck, on Sept. 14 around 8 a.m. at Mount Wolfe Road.

Police say the transport truck driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre by ambulance.

Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Police say as a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from Etobicoke was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm earlier this month.

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.