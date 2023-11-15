Motorist charged in Highway 9 collision that seriously injured transport truck driver
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police have laid charges in connection with a multi-vehicle collision that happened in September on Highway 9 in Caledon.
The crash involved three vehicles, including a transport truck, on Sept. 14 around 8 a.m. at Mount Wolfe Road.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Police say the transport truck driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a Toronto area trauma centre by ambulance.
Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Tottenham Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Police say as a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from Etobicoke was charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm earlier this month.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
-
Lillard's 37-point, 13-assist effort lifts Bucks to dominant 128-112 win over RaptorsDamian Lillard scored 37 points with a season-high 13 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late comeback effort to top the Toronto Raptors 128-112 on Wednesday.
-
Christmas comes early in CambridgeCambridge City Hall is ready for the holidays.
-
Vancouver city council rejects motion to add more density to ShaughnessyVancouver’s ABC-majority council voted to reject a motion asking staff “to add badly needed housing, shops and services” in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
-
'Serious' car crash closes south-end roadThe London Police Service is investigating a serious collision in the city’s south end.
-
3 suspects sought after TTC passenger assaulted on subway trainToronto police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted a TTC passenger and attempted to steal their phone.
-
8 cases of Salmonella linked to recalled cantaloupe in B.C., officials sayThe B.C. Centre for Disease Control says eight cases of a rare strain of Salmonella in the province have been linked to imported cantaloupes subject to a Health Canada recall.
-
City has plan to save its tree canopy, but it comes at a costDave Green can't help but notice the orange spray-painted mark around elm trees in Kildonan Park – a sign they will soon be cut down due to Dutch Elm Disease.
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in strollerA Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Waterloo man wanted for armed robbery considered ‘armed and dangerous’A Waterloo man is facing charges for an armed home invasion in Hanover, while another - who police say should be considered armed and dangerous - is still at large.