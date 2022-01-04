Motorist charged with stunt driving near Sudbury on New Year's Eve
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A 35-year-old from Woodbridge, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving following an afternoon incident Dec. 31.
Ontario Provincial Police stopped the vehicle at 4 p.m. on Highway 69, Cox Township, in the District of Sudbury.
In a news release Tuesday, police said the vehicle was travelling 151 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
"The driver was also found to be a suspended driver," police said.
The Woodbridge resident was charged with stunt driving and driving while suspended. The vehicle was impounded for two weeks.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Feb. 15 in Sudbury.
