An Ottawa motorist is facing a charge of stunt driving after an officer spotted the vehicle travelling 61 kilometres an hour over the speed limit in Ottawa's south-east end.

On Twitter, Ottawa police Sgt. Craig Roberts said the driver was clocked at 121 kilometres an hour in a 60 kilometres an hour zone on Hunt Club Road, at Gladeview Private.

"Our officers deploy across the city every shift looking for exactly this level of irresponsible driving," said Roberts.

The stunt driving charge includes a seven-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

