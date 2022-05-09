Motorist found asleep behind the wheel on Hwy. 17 charged with impaired driving

Impaired driving charges have been laid after two people were found asleep in a parked pickup truck May 8 on Highway 17 in Sudbury.

Nipissing West Ontario Provincial Police received a complaint around 1:04 a.m. about a possible impaired driver.

"Police located the parked vehicle with two occupants sleeping," the OPP said in a news release Monday.

Open liquor was seized from inside the vehicle.

"It was determined that the driver was impaired and was arrested," police said.

"The driver was transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing."

A 27-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of impaired driving and driving with open liquor in the vehicle.

The pair were released on an appearance notice with a June 15 court date at the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.