Motorist going over 200 km/h on Kitchener highway was 'just going for a drive': OPP
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Chris Thomson
A driver police say was going 202 km/h on a highway in Kitchener is facing charges.
Ontario Provincial Police posted to social media late Tuesday night saying they stopped the motorist on Highway 7/8 at Homer Watson Boulevard.
They say the G2 licence driver told them he was, "just going for a drive."
He's been charged with dangerous driving and stunt driving, had his licence suspended for a month, and his car impounded for two weeks.
