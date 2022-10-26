Motorist had to find a ride after stunt driving charge in Mono

A motorist accused of speeding in the Town of Mono Wednesday morning had to find a ride after police had the vehicle towed away.

Dufferin OPP says the traffic unit's radar device clocked the vehicle travelling 141 kilometres per hour through a 70 zone.

"Speed is a leading cause of serious collisions," tweeted OPP.

The 21-year-old man faces a stunt driving charge, which comes with an immediate licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.