Motorist nearly collides with a horse in Norfolk County: police
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say no injuries were reported after a horse and motorist nearly collided in Norfolk County.
According to a tweet posted by OPP West Region on Friday afternoon, a motorist had to take evasive action to avoid a collision with a horse running in the middle of McDowell Road East.
Police said the driver pulled over and called police. Officers safely removed the animal from the roadway.
“A big thank you to a local farming family on Hillcrest Road. Officers woke up the family who graciously assisted in transporting and housing the horse until the owner was located. It was truly appreciated,” police said in a follow-up tweet.
With zero visibility last night, a motorist had to take evasive action to avoid colliding with a #horse running in the middle of McDowell Road E. The driver pulled over and called the #OPP. Officers safely removed the animal from roadway. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP (1 of 2) ^es pic.twitter.com/KtZqlFZ5oR— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 4, 2022
