Motorist searches for moose they hit with their vehicle, ends up lost in the woods overnight

A driver in West Nipissing who wanted to help a moose they struck with a vehicle ended up spending the night in the woods.

Ontario Provincial Police said the motorist went looking for the injured animal in a heavily wooded area off Highway 539 after the collision on April 8.

Police were called the next day at 1 p.m. and told that the driver was missing.

"The investigation revealed that a person had struck a moose with a vehicle and attempted to search for the injured moose with another person that evening," police said in a news release. "Only one person returned to the roadway."

Several units were called in, including the canine unit and the OPP helicopter, and the missing person was found 12 hours later with no injuries.

"The OPP would like to remind the public of the 'what3words' app offered for free by both android and apple devices to download," police said.

"The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre (PCC)."

Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller's cellphone which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location. The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.