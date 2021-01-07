Bracebridge OPP charged a motorist and snowmobile operator with impaired driving in separate incidents on Wednesday after receiving concerned calls from the public.

Police say a vehicle was reportedly swerving along Highway 11 in Gravenhurst around 8:30 in the morning.

Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested a 57-year-old Victoria Harbour man. He was charged with being impaired by drugs while operating a motor vehicle.

The accused has a court date scheduled in March.

Later the same day, police say they got a tip about a snowmobile travelling in an "unsafe manner" along Tower Crescent in Gravenhurst.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old Gravenhurst man and charged him with impaired driving, along with multiple other offences under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act.

He also has a court date for later in March.

The OPP wrapped up its annual Festive R.I.D.E. campaign on Sunday, which saw an increase in impaired drivers on Muskoka roads.

Police are crediting the public for calling about suspected impaired drivers. The OPP received nearly 2,500 calls from the public during the six-week R.I.D.E. program.