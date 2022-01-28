Motorist stopped going 158 km/h on Airport Parkway

Ottawa police hit the brakes on two motorists going double the speed limit on the Airport Parkway and Bronson Avenue.

The Ottawa Police Traffic Unit shared details of three stunt driving charges issued by officers on Thursday.

In one case, a motorist was stopped going 158 km/h an hour in an 80 km/h zone on the Airport Parkway.

On Bronson Avenue, police say officers observed a motorist going 122 km/h on Bronson Avenue, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

The third stunt driving charge was issued on Heron Road, where a driver was stopped going 115 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30 day automatic licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

