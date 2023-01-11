Motorist, vehicle owner charged after man drives to court with suspended licence

A motorist in Caledon and the vehicle's owner face charges after the driver got behind the wheel shortly after appearing in court for a suspended driving offence.

"Never a good idea to drive to court for your Drive Under Suspension charge," OPP posted to social media regarding the incident.

Police say the 55-year-old Caledon man made his court appearance Wednesday morning, left the building, got into a vehicle, and an officer watched as the suspended driver pulled onto Old Church Road from the court parking lot.

The officer arrested the lone occupant of the vehicle a short distance away.

Police say his licence has been suspended since 2013.

The officer charged the motorist with driving with a suspended licence, failing to stop on right for an emergency vehicle, and driving with no current registration.

He was issued a summons at the scene, and the vehicle was towed to an impound yard.

Police charged the vehicle's owner for allowing an unlicensed person to drive.

"The owner of the vehicle is ultimately responsible for any vehicle that they own," OPP stated in an email to CTV News. "There must be insurance, and a properly licensed driver must be operating the vehicle."

Police say the vehicle wasn't reported stolen and was the same vehicle the driver used when he was charged previously.

According to OPP, the driver didn't even need to attend court in person.

Since the pandemic, Caledon courts introduced a hybrid model so individuals could virtually attend court matters for traffic offences.