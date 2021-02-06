On Saturday at approx. 3 p.m., the south bound lanes of Clarke Road are closed at Oxford Street to Culver Drive due to a watermain break, said the City of London.

Detours are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area if possible.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Monday evening.

Road Closure: Due to a watermain break, the south bound lanes of Clarke Rd are closed at Oxford St to Culver Dr. Detour in place. Motorists are asked to avoid travelling in the area if possible. Repairs expected to be completed by Monday evening. https://t.co/PqrSa3jsrO #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/ldKEeeWQyu