Motorists assist driver in ditch, vehicle found to have been stolen: RCMP

A vehicle found in a ditch in rural Manitoba was determined to have been stolen, resulting in the arrest of the driver Tuesday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., RCMP in Morden were called to a crash on Road 36 West, just north of Highway 3 in the RM of Stanley. A vehicle ended up going off the road into a ditch, and a couple passing by stopped to help the driver.

“The two witnesses noticed that the vehicle appeared to be stolen as it didn’t have licence plates and the dashboard was damaged,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP were called, and when Mounties arrived at the scene, they spoke with the driver and found out he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. One of the warrants was in Saskatchewan, while the other was in Ontario. The driver was arrested.

The vehicle was checked, and it was determined to have been stolen from Winnipeg overnight.

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and two counts of failure to comply. He was taken into custody.

The investigation continues.