U.S. Bound truck traffic steers clear of Windsor, heads to Point Edward

There were major delays on Highway 402 westbound into Sarnia and Point Edward, Ont. Tuesday, as U.S. bound commercial truck traffic was diverted from Windsor, and headed toward the Lambton County border crossing.

At a truck stop along Airport Road at the eastern edge of Sarnia, frustration mounted, as truck drivers waited out a long delay.

“I’m just coming from Woodstock heading into Michigan and it’s backed up, all stopped,” said truck driver Paramvir Fohal. “Maybe a two-hour delay at the border. The backup is so long,” he said.

A long line of trucks could be seen along the 402 westbound, stretching about 15 kilometres from the Blue Water Bridge.

At times, truck traffic was at a standstill. Many drivers in passenger vehicles took to traveling along the shoulder to get into the city.

Truck driver Necam Bashki travelled from the GTA, hoping to cross into Michigan.

“To be honest, everybody has their own opinions and beliefs but what they’re doing to block off the border I think is wrong. They should honestly keep at least one lane open for the people that are at least moving supplies from country to country,” said Bashki.

Once at the Blue Water Bridge, truck volume was heavy but appeared to be moving swiftly through the border.

“On Sunday they were directing people from this area to go to the Ambassador Bridge, so today they’re telling people at the Ambassador Bridge to come this way,” said Point Edward Mayor Bev Hand.

Hand expressed concerns about safety in the community, especially after supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy rolled through the small town on Sunday.

“We’re a small community. The bridge is in our community. We own it. But we also have to be concerned about our fire department and access to the roads because we are a small community and it’s very easy to get congested with trucks as we saw the other day,” she said.

Lambton OPP have advised motorists to expect delays in the area and to check ahead for road closures before heading out.