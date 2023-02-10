Motorists warned of 'possible convoy activities' in Ottawa on Tuesday

The city of Ottawa is warning of the "possibility of convoy activity" and highway off-ramp closures in downtown Ottawa on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

In a media release Friday evening, the city said drivers may experience traffic disruptions along Hwy. 417 on Tuesday due to the "possibility of rolling closures of downtown off-ramps."

"This is part of the scalable plans being made by the City of Ottawa, in partnership with the Ottawa Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police in response to convoy traffic travelling through Ottawa via the highway," the city said.

On Facebook, Canada Unity has a picture saying "Ottawa February 14-19. True North Strong and Free", but no details on any possible events.

No road closures are currently planned across Ottawa on Tuesday. The city will provide an update on Monday.

On Feb. 14, 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act to give the federal government temporary powers to handle blockades and protests across Canada against pandemic restrictions. The move came during the third week of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that occupied streets in downtown Ottawa.

Ottawa police has said residents and businesses will see an increased police presence from time to time in downtown Ottawa during the month of February.

"We continue to work with our municipal, provincial and federal partners to ensure the safety of residents and visitors next week," police said on Twitter.

"Illegal activity, including obstructing or impeding the flow of traffic with vehicles on any roadway, will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and immediate action."

Chief Eric Stubbs told reporters "how we operated a couple of weeks ago is how we're approaching the coming month", referencing the increased police presence around Parliament Hill during the last weekend of January.

Stubbs says Ottawa police are working with the city of Ottawa, RCMP, Parliamentary Protective Service and other municipal police forces.

"We're talking to everybody and that includes those that might be involved in a protest," Stubbs said.

