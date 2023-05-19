Motorized vehicles not allowed on the Sault’s Hub Trail

With the warmer weather, the City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are reminding users of the Hub Trail to pay attention to the rules. They are specifically reminding the public that e-bikes are not permitted on the trail.

"Motorized vehicles are not permitted, that includes e-bikes," said Sault Police spokesman Lincoln Louttit.

"Obviously, there's an exception for anybody with any sort of mobility challenges that has their own personal device."

The city also maintains a 20 km/h speed limit for cyclists. The Sault Cycling Club says enforcing that speed limit could be difficult as bicycles don't often come with speedometers. However, the club does discourage racing on the Hub Trail.

"The Hub Trail is not a racetrack," said Andre Riopel, the club’s advocacy director.

"If you want to go fast, if you want to race, go on the road, that's what it's for."

He told CTV News the club encourages cyclists to be mindful of pedestrians at all times.

"The pedestrian is the most important and bicyclists should be respectful of pedestrians," said Riopel.

"Ring your bell, slow down, say hello, be civilized."

City officials said they been advised by the Sault Police that it will soon be deploying its bike patrols and that those officers will be on the Hub Trail to enforce bylaws.

Those caught violating these bylaws could receive a fine of $95.