iHeartRadio

'Moulin Rouge!' leads Tonys haul, but 3 big trophies to come

image.jpg
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical,' a jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's hyperactive 2001 movie, took an insurmountable lead at the Tony Awards, earning nine trophies with three top prizes -- including best new musical -- still up in the air.
12