Mount Allison, STU to implement mandatory campus-wide vaccination policies

Mandatory campus-wide vaccination policies are being implemented at two Maritime universities.

Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B. made the announcement Thursday morning, followed by St. Thomas University in Fredericton on Thursday afternoon.

In a memo, the administration at Mount Allison says students, faculty, and staff are required to be fully vaccinated "as soon as possible, and by Oct. 1 at the latest."

Mount Allison says unvaccinated individuals "will not be prevented from studying or working at Mount Allison, but will be subject to health and safety regulations that will include regular testing provided by the school as well as mask-wearing."

St. Thomas University says it's still developing the parameters for how its policy will be carried out.

Mount Allison and St. Thomas are the first Maritime universities to announce campus-wide mandatory vaccination policies.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.