Mount Allison University to continue indoor mask policy this fall
A New Brunswick university will continue its campus mask mandate this fall.
Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., says masks will continue to be mandatory inside buildings, but won’t be required outside.
In a letter to students and staff, the university says exceptions to wearing a mask inside will include faculty who are teaching, students who are making a presentation, anyone sitting in the library or designated study space, as well as anyone participating in sports, fitness, or arts performances.
The university says it will also reach out to new students and ask for their vaccination status, noting the sharing of that information would be voluntary.
Mount Allison was the first university in the Maritimes to announce a campus-wide vaccination policy last summer. Post-secondary institutions around the region later implemented similar vaccination policies.
More to come.
-
New data reveals how much money you need to make to afford a house in TorontoNew data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
-
La Ronge RCMP investigate suspicious deathLa Ronge RCMP are investigating a suspicious death at a home on Jack Bell Place in Bell’s Point.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police sayPolice are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency processLaurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Air restrictions and marine exclusions in place in Alberta during Papal visitThe Papal visit will bring traffic delays on many Alberta roads, but police are reminding Albertans there will be airspace restrictions and marine exclusions as well.
-
Defence wraps cross-examination of Virtanen accuser as B.C. trial continuesThe defence lawyer for former a Vancouver Canuck has wrapped up his cross-examination of the woman who has accused Jake Virtanen of sexually assaulting her in 2017, and the Crown closed its case later in the afternoon.
-
Here's how much you'd need to earn per year to buy a home in VancouverA just-published report suggests those hoping to buy an average home in Vancouver need to earn hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.
-
Police seek Nanaimo woman who skipped court dateNanaimo RCMP have issued a warrant for a woman who missed a recent court date related to theft and breaching her probation.
-
UCP leadership hopefuls wait for party candidacy approvalThe race for the UCP's top job is heating up, and it's expected to get even hotter as the summer goes on.