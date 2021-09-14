Mount Brydges man wins $2 million lotto prize
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
A Mount Brydges man is $2 million richer after winning an Ontario 49 prize in the Aug. 11 draw.
Elie Chebib, a 65-year-old father of one, said he doesn’t normally play ONTARIO 49. “I checked my ticket on the OLG App and I didn’t know what to do! I thought I won $2, until I saw all the zeroes,” he said.
Chebib, who is planning to retire soon, said he is going to take a vacation and celebrate his win with his daughter and son-in-law
-
California Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in power as recall failsCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday became the second governor in U.S. history to defeat a recall aimed at kicking him out of office early, a contest the Democratic governor crafted as part of national battle for his party's values in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and lingering threats from 'Trumpism.'
-
Province urging pregnant women to get vaccinatedAlberta Health Services is urging those who are pregnant, have recently delivered or who are trying to become pregnant to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.
-
Mayoral candidates asked to remove safe injection sites 'out of Chinatown'Seven people trying to become the next mayor of Edmonton faced off in another forum Tuesday night - this one focused on the “problems of Chinatown” - a term coined by the evening’s moderator.
-
Do we need laws preventing protesters from blocking hospitals?Earlier this week, both the Liberals and New Democrats promised to bring legislation that would make it illegal for protesters to block hospital entry, but legal experts say those laws already exist.
-
Sudbury’s Parkside Centre is preparing to reopenSudbury's Parkside Centre, which offers programs to those ages 50 and older and younger people with a disability, is preparing to reopen.
-
B.C. newborn discharged from hospital while elementary-aged child still in ICU with COVID-19Two B.C. children, one of them a newborn, were in intensive care units due to COVID-19 on Monday, but the province's health minister says the infant is now at home.
-
Indigenous Writers Circle connects writers with mentorsThe inaugural Audible Indigenous Writers Circle is underway, with 15 Indigenous participants from across the country workshopping their writing with five mentors over the next several months.
-
Toronto lab uncovers spyware flaw in Apple devices prompting security update for users worldwideApple has issued a security patch after Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto, uncovered a concerning security flaw.
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policyThe Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.