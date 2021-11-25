Mount Forest building evacuated due to suspicious package: OPP

Provincial police say a Mount Forest building was evacuated on Thursday morning due to a report of a suspicious package.

A tweet from police said they responded to a multi-unit apartment building on Egremont Street North around 8:40 a.m. Police said there was a suspicious package by the building's front door.

The explosive disposal unit was called in to dispose of the package. Officials said on Thursday afternoon the package was deemed non-explosive.

A warming centre was set up for residents at the Mount Forest Sports Complex.

No one was injured in the incident and there is no known risk to public safety at this time, police said.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

#WellingonOPP responded to a suspicious package call today at 8:40 a.m. at a multi-level dwelling on Egremont St. North in Mt. Forest. The building is currently being evacuated and a warming centre has been set up at the Mt. Forest Sports Complex. Avoid area. No injures.^cr pic.twitter.com/g6NYJbqooD