Mount Forest collision breaks gas line: OPP

Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are telling the public to avoid the area of Road 1 North and 12th Line near Highway 6 and Mount Forest due to a collision.

In a social media post just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials say a gas line in the area has also been broken.

A large truck could be seen in the ditch beside the road.

Robin Sharpe, who lives across from the crash site, said her husband heard the brakes of the truck and then a thud.

She said her husband went to check on the driver and called 911.

“This is quite a busy road here. We are just down the road from a gravel pit, so there are quite a lot of dump trucks, cement trucks, large vehicles going down here. But, we also have smaller Mennonite horse-and-buggy’s going down here.”

Sharpe said despite the road being marked as a 60km/h zone, she often does not see all the vehicles abiding by that speed.

Sharpe said she would like to see more signage to remind people this is a 60km/h zone.

“I often see people going well over 80 to 90km/h, and not just the large vehicles, it’s people in their cars and trucks as well going way too fast,” Sharpe said.

She added that extra police presence would be nice.

According to Sharpe, the truck hit one of the gas pipes that sticks above the ground. This resulted in the gas being temporarily shut off.

“They said it was a small gas leak, nothing to be concerned about, but Enbridge has had to come and shut off the gas so they can safety work on the line.