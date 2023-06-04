Mount Forest fires that caused over $1M in damages considered suspicious: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say multiple fires that occurred in Mount Forest over the weekend are now being considered suspicious.

The fires were set around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and in all instances, no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Chris Harrow, director of fire services for Wellington North Fire, said three separate fires happened at two different locations.

On Sunday, Wellington North Fire said around 60 firefighters from multiple stations were needed to knock down the fires, which caused estimated damages exceeding $1 million.

According to Wellington Fire, firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sligo Road in Mount Forest around 2:48 a.m.

“Firefighters arrived on scene of a storage building structure fire containing cardboard product and other items,” Wellington North Fire said in a news release. “There were no occupants in the building at the time of the fire.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Fire officials have pegged the damage at over $1 million.

The fire has since been determined to have occurred at Wellington Produce Packaging.

The company issued the following statement on Monday to CTV News via email: "Wellington Produce Packaging would like to thank friends, family, neighbours, and community members, for all the support we have received over the past few days. Your care and concern have been greatly appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the incredible work that was done to control the fire and contain it to not spread to neighbouring houses and other buildings and equipment on the WPP site. The response of eight area fire departments and several police officers was remarkable! The WPP team and the Hincks family are grateful for you and your support," a statement from the company reads.

Firefighters responded to two fires at a home on Cork Street around 3:18 a.m.

One fire involved a car sitting on the driveway near the house. The second fire involved a shed in the backyard of the home.

A spokesperson for OPP said in an email to CTV News they are considering these two fires at the home as the same incident.

The fires charred a shed in the home’s backyard and heavily damaged a car on the driveway.

“Firefighters were able to knock the fire down before it got into the house extensively. Everyone in the house got out safely, and there were no injuries to anyone involved,” Wellington North Fire said.

Following the fire, a car could be seen sitting in the driveway with extensive damage to its front end.

In this instance, fire officials said the damage estimate is around $50,000.

Firefighters from both Wellington North stations, as well as neighbouring fire departments, including Minto, Mapleton, West Grey, Southgate and Shelburne attended the scenes.