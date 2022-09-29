Mount Pleasant's new neighbourhood bar serves up drinks and vintage merchandise

Take a stroll through Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant community and you can feel the nostalgia in the air. This laid-back neighbourhood is full of small boutiques, cafes and now "a cocktail bar dressed up as a vintage thrift shop."

That's how owner Cameron Bogue describes Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions.

“All the vintage stuff is for sale. The era is pretty broad from tacky mid-century through 70s,” Bogue tells CTV News.

“The whole place is nostalgia. It’s modelled after my grandmother’s basement. Super campy. Things that bring you back to your youth.”

Bogue’s goal was to create something engaging.

“The vintage component is interactive," Bogue says. "You can stand up and bump shoulders with somebody else; talk about interesting pieces.”

The cocktail bar is Vancouver’s latest counter-culture bar and grill, challenging what the chain restaurants are doing and doing it better.

“My background is testing things," Bogue says. "If we can do something different, treat people better, challenge authorities and have fun while doing it, we’re going to have a fun bar.”

The menu is simple and changes daily: One protein, one specialty dish and three seasonal vegetables, all cooked over a wood-burning stove.

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions is located inside the 120-year-old Coulter House at 67 West 6th Ave. in Vancouver.

“It’s my dream bar. It’s everything I wanted,” says Bogue.

