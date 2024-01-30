Mount Royal Cougars men's hockey team continues to roll

The Mount Royal Cougars men's hockey team pulled out the broom on their cross-town rivals this past week.

The Cougars beat the University of Calgary Dinos 3-2 in a shootout in the Crowchild Classic.

Then, on Friday night, they beat the Dinos by that same score but this time, it was in regulation.

Captain Connor Blake says sweeping the Dinos is a big deal.

"I mean, every point at this part of the season is huge," the fifth-year forward said.

"Getting four points off the Dinos is big because they're a great team and it gives us a lot of momentum. The standings are super close, so every point we get is huge going into the last two weekends."

11 in a row

The standings are super tight for the top five teams In the Canada West.

UBC and U of C both have 40 points.

The Cougars have 38 but they have two games in hand on the Dinos.

The Cougars have won 11 in a row and forward Connor Bouchard says they've been building all season long.

"I think just from the get-go, our buy-in has been so good," the second-year forward said.

"We've had great leadership through Blake here and following him and just sticking to our process. I think it's all starting to come together right now and we have just got to keep following the process and hopefully, things keep going in the direction they're going."

Bouchard leading Canada West in scoring

Bouchard has been a big part of the Cougars' success this season.

He's the leading scorer in Canada West.

The Cougars forward leads the league in scoring by a wide margin.

In 22 games, he has 20 goals and has added 31 assists for 51 points.

Head coach Bert Gilling says he isn't surprised Bouchard has been lighting it up like he has.

"The last two years, we've had the Canada West player of the year in Nolan Yaremko and Riley Sawchuk and he's outpacing both of those guys," Gilling said.

"Both of them were in the American Hockey League last year at the end of the year. It's a special year for him but he's a special player as well."

Playing on a great team

Bouchard says he doesn't get all of the credit for his fantastic season.

"It's just benefitting for playing on a good hockey team," he said.

"You know, I'm lucky to play on this team and play with great players and I'm really enjoying it and having a lot of fun."

100th game for Blake

Blake played in his 100th game with the Cougars against the Dinos, which made it even more special.

Blake is in his fifth and final year and he says he wants a national title.

"In my last year, I really want to get to that next step and take this program to another level," he said.

"It's one of my goals as a leader on this team to help Mount Royal men's hockey get there and I think we've got the group to do it this year."

The Cougars face off against the University of Saskatchewan Huskies in a two-game series this weekend.