Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter final
Athena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
Courtney Kolman, Jori Hansen-Young and Breanne Trotter scored for the Cougars, with Trotter potting the winner with 3:45 to go in the third.
WHKY: @MRU_Cougars take a 3-2 lead with 3:45 left in the 3rd period.
HKYF: @MRU_Cougars procure l'avance 3-2!#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/Ah1GhvqTz3
Caroline Eagles and Emma Potter scored for Toronto.
Kaitlyn Ross stopped 20 shots for Mount Royal while Erica Fryer stopped 16 for Toronto.
Mount Royal's Aliya Jomha was named the Nike Team Player of the Game along with Toronto's Caroline Eagles.
WHKY: Players of the game from this afternoon's game ��
HKYF: Joueses du match de cet après-midi �� pic.twitter.com/pNHQ8DuKLz
NEXT UP: SEMIFINALS
The victory puts the Cougars in the semifinals Saturday, where they will take on the winner of the Montreal-New Brunswick game at 2:30 p.m. MT.
