Mount Washington to open for winter season

Mount Washington resort on Vancouver Island is officially kicking off its winter season on Friday, Dec. 9.

Operations at the resort will begin at 9 a.m., though not all of the trails will be open.

Only the beginner area of the resort will be open Friday due to snow conditions on the mountain.

Several cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails will also open Friday, as well as one lane of the resort's tube park.

"We’re eager to get the resort open for another winter season and the snow forecast looks promising to add more terrain soon," said Mt. Washington general manager Dean Prentice in a release Wednesday.

"We aim to open terrain off the Whiskey Jack chair as soon as possible and appreciate everyone’s patience," he said.

The resort notes that there will also be limited service as restaurants and other resort amenities when the season begins on Friday.

All retail shops, rentals and lessons will be open as usual, according to the resort.

There was approximately 45 centimetres of snow along the base of the ski hills Wednesday, with another 30 centimetres forecasted to fall Thursday night, according to the resprt.

Season opening celebrations are scheduled to take place on Saturday.