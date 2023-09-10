Mountain Avenue shooting becomes homicide: Police

Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, when officers responded to the 500 block of Mountain Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

Police found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The WPS Homicide Unit has assumed the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 204-986-6508, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.