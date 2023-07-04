Mountain biker dies after crash at Big White

A mountain biker has died after a crash at Big White over the weekend.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed the death in an email to CTV News, but said the incident "is not criminal in nature" and referred further questions to the BC Coroners Service.

The coroners service also confirmed the death, but said it is "very early" in its investigation and no further information was available.

Castanet News reports the crash occurred during a BC Cup race on Sunday afternoon.

Big White Ski Resort's senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall told Castanet "a serious accident" had occurred "during an actual race."

CTV News reached out to Ballingall for more information, but he referred questions to Cycling BC.

Later Tuesday afternoon, he shared a statement from Big White president and CEO Peter Plimmer on Facebook.

"My family and the entire team at Big White Ski Resort have been absolutely devastated by the tragic event on Sunday at Big White Mountain during the BC Cup downhill race," Plimmer's statement reads.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young athlete involved; and further to the entire community of riders that make up the sport of mountain biking. Our sincerest thanks go out to the patrollers, first responders and volunteers that were on scene."

CTV News has reached out to Cycling BC for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.

The BC Cup is a series of downhill mountain bike races held across the province. Racers accumulate points for their performance in each race, and an overall winner is crowned based on total points.