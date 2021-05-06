Mountain biker in his 70s rescued from Mt. Seymour; injuries described as traumatic

A mountain biker had to be rescued from the North Shore following a serious incident near the Seymour River Dam.

Members of North Shore Rescue say the 73-year-old man had to be airlifted from Mount Seymour after getting hurt badly while biking in the area.

It's still not clear exactly what happened, but his injuries were described as traumatic.

The rescue team was doing some helicopter training nearby when the call came in. Fortunately, one of the people participating in the training exercise was an emergency room doctor, North Shore Rescue's Barry Mason said.

"He was able to get on scene really quick and provide some significant care," Mason said.

The man was taken to hospital. His condition is not currently known.