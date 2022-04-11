Mountain biker with head, chest injuries rescued from B.C. mountain
Search crews were called to a mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend to rescue a mountain biker who had chest and neck injuries after an incident.
Penticton Search and Rescue said in a social media post it was called at about noon on Sunday about a 52-year-old man who was injured while biking behind Nkwala Mountain.
The area, which is less than 10 kilometres outside of Penticton, has a network of mountain biking trails and connects to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.
Search crews said nine team members assisted with the call and used two side-by-sides and a Jeep to reach the man. The biker was evacuated off the mountain and assisted by paramedics in Penticton's west bench area.
The entire rescue call out took about three hours, Penticton SAR said.
According to the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, about 70 per cent of mountain biking injuries seen in hospitals are caused by falls. As well, about 70 per cent of injured bikers say riding errors are the primary cause of injury. Poor trail conditions can also be a factor, however.
Penticton SAR did not indicate how serious the biker's injuries were or how he was injured.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro VancouverA snowfall warning has been issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, which could see "impactful" snow accumulation Tuesday – nearly two weeks into April.
-
Vancouver councillors announce re-election bid under banner of new ABC partyThree city councillors who have been sitting as independents have announced they will be running for re-election with the recently-launched A Better City (ABC) Vancouver party.
-
Man in hospital following stabbing in Halifax Monday night: policePolice in Halifax are on the scene of a stabbing on Barrington Street near Scotia Square.
-
Chinook School Division could cut education assistants' paid hours due to budgetary pressuresEducation assistants (EA) in Chinook School Division are concerned their paid hours could take a hit.
-
Calgary Rath defend title at Canadian National ringette championshipsThe Calgary Rath had to wait three years to defend their ringette title, but on Saturday, the Rath made it official.
-
Animal welfare advocates speak out against backyard chicken coop pilotAnimal welfare advocates pleaded with committee members Monday to reject a two-year pilot project allowing urban chicken keeping.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to workUnvaccinated New Brunswick healthcare workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closureFor the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculumA professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.