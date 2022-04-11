Mountain biker with head, chest injuries rescued from B.C. mountain

Search crews were called to a mountain in B.C.'s Okanagan over the weekend to rescue a mountain biker who had chest and neck injuries after an incident.

Penticton Search and Rescue said in a social media post it was called at about noon on Sunday about a 52-year-old man who was injured while biking behind Nkwala Mountain.

The area, which is less than 10 kilometres outside of Penticton, has a network of mountain biking trails and connects to the Kettle Valley Rail Trail.

Search crews said nine team members assisted with the call and used two side-by-sides and a Jeep to reach the man. The biker was evacuated off the mountain and assisted by paramedics in Penticton's west bench area.

The entire rescue call out took about three hours, Penticton SAR said.

According to the BC Injury Research and Prevention Unit, about 70 per cent of mountain biking injuries seen in hospitals are caused by falls. As well, about 70 per cent of injured bikers say riding errors are the primary cause of injury. Poor trail conditions can also be a factor, however.

Penticton SAR did not indicate how serious the biker's injuries were or how he was injured.