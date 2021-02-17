For its next trick, the Mountain Magic Tour is going to make dancefloors reappear in living rooms across North America this weekend.

Now in its ninth year, event organizers Smalltown DJs — made up of Calgarians Pete Emes and Mike Grimes — along with the San Francisco-based Martin Brothers, have decided to move the latest edition online due to ongoing health measures and travel restrictions around the pandemic.

Two, 12-hour shows are scheduled, starting at 2:30 p.m. MT on Saturday and again at 2 p.m. MT on Sunday, which will stream on the ItsGoodTV channel on Twitch.

Normally a month-and-a-half long tour that starts in mid-February, it began travelling across Canada eight years ago and a number of U.S. dates have been added in recent years, until the pandemic shuttered most of the live music industry in March 2020.

"When we figured out we couldn't (tour this year) we decided it was a no-brainer to do it on ItsGoodTV," said Emes.

Organizers have enlisted Calgary-based Cameron Crossley of Demidigitalrenegades to handle production of the online event, along with Mike Kenworthy, who is based in the U.S.

"They basically are coordinating all the artists, they've done tech checks with everybody … where they take over their computer and optimize it for streaming purposes and then they produce the whole show remotely, bringing artists in and out between sets. It's so cool."

A graphic designer before getting into DJing, Grimes also created many of the visuals for the show.

"It's crazy creative and really fun," said Emes. "And we've done a bunch of video stuff that we can overlay. (Grimes) has always been the guy behind our visual presentation over the years."

This weekend's lineup features a number of big-name artists, including Smalltown DJs, Joanna Magik, Scratch Bastid, The Funk Hunters, Walker and Royce and Wongo.

"If we were trying to put this lineup together in real life, if would not happen," said Emes.

"Just because the logistics and the costs and the fees and all those details. It's headliner after headliner. The cool thing is, through the years we've been doing this, they've all become close friends so they're gung-ho to help us make it happen and that's why we were able to get everybody on board."

Organizers have already done some dry runs to make sure it will be possible to bring all the acts together onto one screen, which have gone off without a hitch.

"It's been super fun and super cool to put this thing together and now we're feeling inspired to do more of these and keep this rolling," said Emes.

"It's going to be a new version of shows for sure, it's not going to go away when we're able to do live shows. I think it's going to be a component of live shows."

Playing shows online isn't nearly the same as doing it in front of a live audience, but Emes says they're growing used to it.

"At first I thought there was a disconnect but after doing the streaming for several months, the feedback and crowd interaction is really amazing," he said.

"It's not the same as physical interaction but you can see the positive vibes come through on the chat and in some ways it's more fulfilling, people feel compelled to give you that positive feedback and they don't hold back. It really creates a bond between the artists and the viewers."