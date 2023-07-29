Mountain View County benefit event helps Alberta tornado victims

28 days after a massive tornado ripped through southern Alberta, a community event brought in thousands of dollars to help those who were impacted.

About 3,000 people showed up to the Mountain View County Tornado Benefit in Carstairs Saturday.

Seven musical acts, more than 70 sponsors and dozens of volunteers gave their time and money to the cause.

They're collecting donations for their neighbours.

"[The money raised] will be allocated out to the impacted families for uninsured and under insured losses," organizer Deb Rice-Salomons said. "When there's a time of need or tragedy, Albertans are known to step up. This is a prime example."

This tornado ripped through the area on July 1, damaging at least 12 homes and killing livestock in Disdbury and Carstairs.

The weekend benefit is hoping to bring in $30,000 to be given out to the affected homeowners based on percentage of loss.

A silent auction and entry-by-donation brought in thousands as bands entertained and kids played games in front of the Carstairs Memorial Arena.

"I am so proud of my community," County Reeve Angela Aalbers said. "It just brings me joy. This is the Alberta resiliency. We are stronger together."

"Everyone has stepped up," Rice-Salomons added. "They feel so passionately about helping these families who have lost everything."

There are other ways to financially help out the impacted Albertans. Mountain View County's social media pages have more information, as do the Connect First credit unions in the county.

Anyone looking for more information is asked to contact mvtornadobenefit@gmail.com.