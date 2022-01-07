Mountie in 'fight of their life' after man attempts to grab police gun in Nanaimo, B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP say an officer was "literally in the fight of their life" when they tried to arrest a man last week.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Dec. 28, after police received a report of a shoplifter at the London Drugs along Promenade Drive.

Police were told that a man was confronted for shoplifting, at which point he allegedly threw store items at a security guard, and threatened the guard with bear spray.

He then fled the area on foot before he was spotted by an RCMP officer, according to police.

The Mountie then approached the man, at which point he began reaching into a backpack, police say.

"The officer told the suspect he was under arrest and when the officer attempted to secure his wrist, the fight was on," police said in a release Friday.

A struggle ensued and the man allegedly began reaching for the officer's holstered firearm. During the struggle, the man also reportedly threatened to shoot the officer.

A bystander witnessed the incident and intervened, giving another officer enough time to arrive.

The two Mounties were then able to subdue the man and arrest him.

"This was an extremely dangerous and volatile situation for the officer," said Const. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

"It is also a stark reminder of the dangers that frontline officers are faced with," he said. "The officer involved is to be commended for staying in the battle, using their training and relying on their physical conditioning to successfully meet the challenge."

The officer was not seriously injured during the incident, police say.

The suspect, 31-year-old Brian Imhoff of Nanaimo, is facing recommended charges of assaulting a police officer, attempting to disarm a police officer and uttering threats.

He appeared in court on Jan. 4 and will remain in police custody until Jan. 18.