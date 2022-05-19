Mountie seriously injured after crash into Burnaby building

An RCMP officer was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday after an unmarked police SUV collided with another vehicle and crashed into a building.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed with CTV News Vancouver its officers received reports of a domestic dispute near Boundary Road and Hastings Street at about 4:30 p.m.

An officer, who was in an unmarked police SUV with its sirens and lights on, was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle near Boundary and Parker Street, which is about six blocks south of where the domestic dispute was reported.

That crash "resulted in the police vehicle hitting a building," the RCMP said.

The officer was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. They've since been released and are expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also taken to hospital but her injuries weren't believed to be serious.

Drivers in the area were warned to expect delays while an investigation was conducted.