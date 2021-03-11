Lower Mainland Mounties have issued another public appeal to find Jarrett Shane Whitford of Edmonton, Alta., who has not been seen since mid-September 2020.

Whitford, 32, stopped to gas up his light grey 2015 Nissan Micra in Hope on Sept. 19 of last year. Police say he was driving to North Vancouver.

Then on Jan. 21, his vehicle turned up in a mall parking lot in the 9300-block of Marine Drive in North Vancouver.

It was abandoned and still had Alberta licence plates according to RCMP.

Police believe someone drove the car from Hope to the North Vancouver parking lot on Sept. 20, 2020.

Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP says the evidence police have gathered so far does not point to criminal activity. However, investigators continue to search, and are reaching out to residents of North Vancouver’s Capilano area for assistance in finding Whitford.

Police say the Edmonton man is white, roughly six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. Whitford has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators ask anyone with knowledge of Whitford’s disappearance, or his current whereabouts, to contact their local police force, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.