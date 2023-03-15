Mounties arrest 3, seize drugs in simultaneous raids in Campbell River
Mounties on Vancouver Island arrested three people and seized a stash of drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, during simultaneous raids on two homes in Campbell River.
Officers with the Campbell River RCMP street crimes unit executed the search warrants on Feb. 28 at two properties in the city's Campbellton neighbourhood.
Police say an extensive investigation led them suspect "significant levels of illegal activity" at the homes in the 1900-block of 15th Avenue and the 1700-block of Tamarac Street.
Officers seized over 27 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, five grams of crack cocaine and 470 Dilaudid pills, the RCMP said in a release Wednesday.
Small quantities of a dozen other prescription pills were also seized, as well as scales, packaging materials, replica guns and more than $6,000 in cash, police said.
Two 41-year-old men and one 43-year-old woman were arrested and released with scheduled court appearances in May.
