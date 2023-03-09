Mounties arrest 'prolific fraudster' after thefts in View Royal, B.C.

Mounties on Vancouver Island have arrested a 44-year-old man for fraud and theft after a search of a residence in Esquimalt turned up stolen identification.

The West Shore RCMP investigation began on Feb. 9 when police received a call about thefts from two vehicles on Cooper Road in View Royal.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene in a taxi, and bank cards stolen from the vehicles were used to make purchases at several business in Esquimalt and the West Shore.

Police identified the suspect Thursday as a "prolific fraudster" who was recently convicted of theft, fraudulent use of a credit card and possession of stolen property after a 2021 investigation in Saanich.

The suspect also has a lengthy record of convictions for failure to comply with court-ordered conditions, possession of stolen property, uttering threats, theft, fraud and weapons-related offences, the RCMP said in a release.

Mounties, with the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a residence in Esquimalt, which led to the recovery of stolen items, including stolen identification, that was linked to the theft in View Royal, police said.

Ross Macmillan of Esquimalt is facing charges of failure to comply with a probation order, theft under $5,000, theft of a credit card, and fraud.