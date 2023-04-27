Mounties arrest Saanich man after fake gun dropped during drugstore theft

An 18-year-old Saanich man was arrested on a transit bus Tuesday as Mounties responded to a report of an armed shoplifter at a Langford drugstore.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2945 Jacklin Rd. at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police a man was stealing several boxes of chocolate bars and hurrying out the store when he was confronted.

The man then dropped what appeared to be a handgun from his waistband and left it on the floor as he fled.

The weapon turned out to be a water pistol that was painted black.

Police said in a statement Thursday the suspect did not point the weapon or threaten anyone in the store.

Police learned the man had got on a BC Transit bus. Officers located the bus and stopped it before boarding and arresting the man for theft and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"Carrying a weapon or anything that looks like a weapon in a manner that could be dangerous to the public is against the law," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said.

"In this case, a water pistol painted to look real and tucked into the suspect’s waistband is alarming and calls public safety into question."

The suspect was released pending a court appearance on the conditions that he not attend the Shoppers Drug Mart and not possess any weapons, including firearms, the RCMP said.